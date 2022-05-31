VIDEOS: Ghana 'rebel' Mohammed Salisu spotted in kickabout at Madina Astro turf

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana 'rebel' and Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has been filmed playing kick about at the Madina Astro Turf Park in Accra.



The center back who has refused countless invitation to the Black Stars set up is seen at his usual best as he played with friends.



He recently met with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President which heightened speculations that a Black Stars call up is on the cards but he was again left out of the latest squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The player was expected to feature for Ghana after he reportedly held positive talks with interim coach Otto Addo about playing for Ghana but he was left out of the coach's list of players.



The Southampton defender has been on a self imposed exile from the national team as he says he is not yet ready to play for the country of his birth.



Salisu Mohammed has been in fine form since joining the South Coast club from Spanish side Real Valladolid two seasons ago.



He made 31 appearances in the English Premier League and two in the EFL Cup, where he scored against Sheffield United, his first and only goal for the club.



VIDEOS BELOW:





