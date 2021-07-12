VIDEO: Hearts of Oak draw 1-1 with Liberty to win Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned Champions of the Ghana Premier League for the first time since 2009.



The Phobians secured their elusive 21st title following their 1-1 draw with regional rivals Liberty Professionals on Sunday.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s first-half strike was cancelled by Kwame Paul late in the second half to share the spoils at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite the draw, Hearts head into the final game of the season four points ahead of Kotoko who were beaten by Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



The Rainbow boys have amassed 61 points after 33 rounds of matches.



The victory also officially confirms Hearts' spot in Africa next season as Ghana’s representative for Caf Champions League.



Watch highlights of the match below







