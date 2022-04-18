VIDEO: George Weah's long range goal during African legends match

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022
Asamoah Gyan given rousing welcome in Liberia
Gyan, other African legends feature in charity match
George Weah scores spectacular free kick
An African president on a football pitch would not be a far-fetched sight because most of them do hit the pitch to give a symbolic kick once in a while.
Over in Liberia, the country has a former footballer as President and so it is hardly any surprise when George Weah joins his former colleagues on the pitch.
The one-time World footballer of the year, revisited his past when he played in an African legends game that featured former African legends.
A viral video, first shared by a Liberian journalist, shows the president hit a long range belter that ended up in the net. He is congratulated by members of his team as the onlooking crowd cheered.
