VIDEO: Asante Kotoko defeat Inter Allies 3-2

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko defeated Inter Allies 3-2 to rekindle the race for this season’s Ghana Premier League title.



Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi and Evans Adomako put the reds ahead while Alex Aso’s strike kept the home team in the game at halftime.



After recess, Inter Allies levelled in the 63rd minute thanks to Andy Okpe scored.



Asante Kotoko struck once again in the 72-minute courtesy a goal from Andrews Apau to give the Porcupines the maximum 3 points at the end of 90 minutes.



Asante Kotoko are now second on the Ghana Premier League table with 53 points, the same as the team in first, Hearts of Oak.



