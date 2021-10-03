You are here: HomeSports2021 10 03Article 1371139

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

VIDEO: Andre Ayew scores fourth league goal in Qatar as Al Sadd win

Andre Ayew readies to take the spot kick play videoAndre Ayew readies to take the spot kick

Andre Ayew registered his fourth league goal of the season in Qatar on Friday, 1 October 2021, after Al Sadd thumped Al Arabi 4-0 on the road.

The Ghana captain converted an 82nd-minute penalty to complete the demolition exercise at the Khalifa International Stadium in the QNB Stars League.

This was after Al Arabi player Fathy had pulled down Andre's colleague Akram inside the box.

Sadd fifth win in a row ensured Xavi Hernandez’s men stay at the top of the table.

After a goalless first half, Algeria international striker Baghdad Bounedjah scored in the 59th and 76th minutes and captain Hassan al-Haydous also found the back of the net after the hour.