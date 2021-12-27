VAR in Africa: CAF to use new technology in all 52 2021 AFCON games

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) according to reports will be used at the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place from January to February 2022.



Reports claimed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed to the 24 participating counties that the Video Assistant Referee will be used throughout the 2021 AFCON which will be played in 2022 because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament will be played from 9 January to 6 February 2022 in Cameroon.



The six selected venues for the tournament namely Douala, Yaounde, Garoua, Bafoussam and Limbe have all experimented the Video Assistant Referee system during the African Nations Championship (CHAN).



VAR was first introduced during the 2019 edition of the AFCON in Egypt, being effective in the knockout stages of the competition to the final.



Algeria is the defending champions of the tournament as they look forward to winning their third Africa Cup of Nations trophy.