Religion of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: GNA

Use channel to propagate peace, togetherness and unity - Muntaka to Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, the Minority Chief Whip, has called on the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Community to use their Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA) Ghana Channel to propagate the message of peace, togetherness, unity and development.



He urged the leadership of the Channel to use the medium as a source to provide credible information and news to millions across the country.



Alhaji Mubarak was speaking at the MTA Inaugural Reception held in Accra to open up the Channel’s studio to the public.



The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana launched a new terrestrial 24-hour Channel to spread the true and peaceful teachings of Islam.



The new Channel will be housed in the Wahab Adam Studio in Ghana, which was completed in 2017 and named in honour of the late Ameer and Missionary In-charge.



The worldwide Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the Fifth Khalifa (Caliph) of the Messiah and Mahdi, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad virtually launched the Channel on Friday, January 15, 2021, from his base in the United Kingdom.



MTA Ghana Channel, which is patented by MTA International, is on the digital platform and will be available to view without the need of a satellite dish and can also be accessed through a normal aerial.



Programmes for the channel will be produced from the Wahab Adam studios in English and various Ghanaian languages, including Twi, Hausa and others in the training and teaching of Ahmadi Muslims.





MTA Ghana will broadcast all the programmes of the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community such as his weekly Friday Sermon and other addresses.



“You will buy falsehood for the truth and you begin to act with the falsehood for the truth,” Alhaji Muntaka said.



He expressed his commitment and dedication to continue to assist and ensure the country live in harmony, peace, tolerance with each other for the country to progress and develop.



He said as politicians, they ought to portray a different image of themselves to the people that elect them because some of the comments from the electorates about MPs were worrying.



“They sometimes think we are at each other’s throat,” he said.



“We do not have to be together only when we have a common purpose or belong to the same religion. As long as we are all Ghanaians, we must learn to tolerate and cope with each other and be able to see eye to eye,” he added.



He said research conducted in Parliament indicated that 84 per cent of the time MPs agree on issues and it was only 16 per cent that they disagree and it was on this that the media feeds on mostly.



He commended the leadership of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community for their efforts in bringing all Ghanaians together irrespective of the religious affiliations and differences.



Maulvi Muhammad Noor Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary In-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, commended the forerunners for leading the way in putting up the studio facility



He said MTA Ghana, which would complement the existing stations in Ghana, would have Islamic culture embedded in every programme produced and aired.



"We are going to use Islam to do exactly what others do but in a much better form because it will be informed by the Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet," he said.



He said the station would ensure that the wrong perception of Islam created by certain persons of the Faith was corrected by presenting the teachings of Islam and its purity.



The Ameer and Missionary In-charge said, "we shall educate and inform mankind that Islam is alive and will continue to be alive until the day of judgement."



He said the Community needed to resort to the use of digital technologies to propagate Islam without any acrimony.



"This is one of the major reasons for the establishment of MTA Ghana," he added.



He assured stakeholders that the Channel was poised to promote not only activities of the Ahmadis in Ghana but also activities of the Shia, Tijani among other various brethren religious communities.



Hafiz Maulvi Ismael Ahmad Adusi, the MTA Ghana Coordinator, expressed the hope that the Channel would serve a unique purpose in the reformation of human values and progress the nation.



He said MTA Ghana would feature content, especially projected and tailored to meet the Ghanaian culture and ideological values as well as real values of Islam.



"It is also targeted to care for the Faith and morality of the citizens, " he added.