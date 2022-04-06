Use Black Stars World Cup qualification to make a case for development of local game- George Afriyie tells GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: 442gh.com

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President George Afriyie says the current FA must use the Black Stars qualification to the World Cup to make a case for the development of local football.



George Afriyie speaking to Evans Amewugah on Max FM’s SportsBiz says if government invest more in local football it goes a long way to help our national team.



“What we must concentrate more on is the development of the local game. Now is the time for the FA to make a case before the government that we can’t do it alone so they must help and support us with cash to improve our local league. The current government have done with infrastructure, they have built some Astro turfs across the country. So we must tell them that if they pump in money we can develop our game. So let's use Black Stars qualification to the World Cup to make a case”



Ghana has been pitted alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic after Friday’s World Cup draw.



The Black Stars who have played in three World Cup tournaments will be hoping to fare better in Qatar after their abysmal performance in Brazil in 2014.



The team failed to book a place at the last edition in Russia 2018.



This will be Ghana’s fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup. (2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022).