Uruguay to play six matches including five friendly games before facing Ghana at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s opponent at the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Uruguay has scheduled to play five pre-tournament friendly matches, footballghana has learned.



Ghana in early April was drawn in Group H of the group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the end of the draw ceremony held in Doha, Qatar.



In the group, the Black Stars will face off with giants Portugal, former champions Uruguay, and tricky South Korea.



At the tournament, Ghana will take on Portugal in the first match of the group stage before going on to play against Uruguay and South Korea in the second and third matches.



Sources have today disclosed that already, the football association in Uruguay has lined up five friendly matches for the national team.



With the side set to face South Korea in the first group game at the World Cup it means they would have played six games before the team they take on Ghana.



Among the friendly matches to be played, Uruguay will take on Mexico, the USA, and an African opponent.



This year’s FIFA World Cup has been scheduled to be played between November and December.



The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition in Russia, are keen on travelling to Qatar to make an impact.