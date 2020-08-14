Press Releases of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Africa Skills Hub

Upskilling Ghanaian young women with data for analytics career for pathways

The first cohort of 187 selected young women began a free training session

The first cohort of 187 selected young women began a free training session on Introduction to Data Analytics at the Africa Skills Hub (ASH) in Accra.



The month-long training which started on Saturday, August 8, 2020 seeks to introduce and help participants leverage data science to solve human problems, which is part of our vision of training 1,000 women for the job market in the next 2 years.



From over 587 applications received, 187 young women were shortlisted for the first cohort training sessions in August and September 2020.



44% of these applicants are young graduates looking for job opportunities and hoping to find a dream job in data analytics, 30% of the applicants are also seeking for skills to improve at the workplace while the remaining 26% want to acquire skills to start their own business.



“Everything that means growth, knowledge and contributing to a better world for women is part of our mission as an organisation” – Emmanuel Leslie Addae, Co-Founder, Africa Skills Hub mentioned as he explained the motivation for organising these women centered programs. A curation of specialised and trained experts of trainers has also been made available for trainees in this program.







The first training session over the weekend introduced trainees to data, data analytics process and its life cycle.The next three weeks will see trainees being taken through knowledge of the analytics tools, Data Visualization for decision making, Data Storytelling and the impact of Data Analysis on businesses, job opportunities and career paths.



In the end, participants will be equipped with the essential fundamental skills required in the field of Data Analytics and all they need to know to develop a skill to become a Data Analyst.









Updates and more insights on the ongoing training will be shared on the Africa Skills Hub social media networks and website at www.africaskillshub.org



Africa Skills Hub (Formally known as Africa Internship Academy) is a youth employment accelerator and business incubator that aims at building Africa’s next generational change agents through practical and accessible learning and coaching tools.

