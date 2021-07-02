Unnamed French side ready to splash US$ 600k on Hearts of Oak defender Ovouka- report

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

An unnamed French Ligue 1 side is ready to pay US$ 600,000 for the services of Hearts of Oak defender Raddy Ovouka.



The Congo international has come on in leaps and bounds this season in his 24 league appearances.



He has one goal to his credit and arguably the best left back in the Ghana Premier League.



But the club have remained tight-lipped about his suitors.



Ovouka's performance in the Ghana top-flight earned him plaudits from Ghana internationals Christian Atsu and Mubarak Wakaso.