Business Features of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: Darlington Yeboah Faddams

Python is a popular programming language that is used for general-purpose programming, scientific computing, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and web development. Its popularity has been growing steadily, with Python being one of the top programming languages in use today," said Rebecca Bilbro, co-founder of the data science consultancy firm, Gradient Metrics.



Python can be installed on multiple platforms, including Windows and macOS. In this article, we will explore the installation of Python on these two platforms and the PyCharm IDE, which is a popular choice for Python development.



Python installation on windows



"Python installation on Windows is a simple process", said Dr. Bernard Liengme, Emeritus Professor of Applied Mathematics at St. Francis Xavier University. "The user needs to download the Python installer from the official website, select the installation directory and features, and proceed with the installation".



It is recommended to install the latest version of Python, which is currently Python 3.11.2. "Using the latest version ensures that the user has access to the latest features and bug fixes", added Dr. Liengme.



After installation, Python can be accessed from the command prompt or by launching the Python IDE. "The Python IDE is an integrated development environment that provides a complete environment for writing and running Python code", said Bilbro.



Python installation on macOS



"Python installation on macOS is similar to that on Windows", said Dr. Liengme. However, macOS comes pre-installed with Python 2, which is outdated and no longer supported by the Python Software Foundation".



Therefore, it is recommended to install the latest version of Python, which is currently Python 3.11.2. 'Users should ensure that they are using the latest version to have access to the latest features and bug fixes", said Dr. Liengme.



PyCharm IDE installation



"PyCharm is a popular integrated development environment for Python development", said Bilbro. "It provides features such as code highlighting, code completion, debugging, and testing, among others".



To install PyCharm, the user needs to download the installer from the official website and follow the installation process. "The installation process is straightforward and involves selecting the installation directory and creating a desktop shortcut", said Dr. Liengme.



PyCharm is available in two versions: the Community Edition and the Professional Edition.



"The Community Edition of PyCharm is free and open-source, while the Professional Edition is a paid version that includes additional features such as database support, web development tools, and scientific tools", said Bilbro.



Conclusion



'Python and PyCharm are excellent tools for programming and data analysis", said Dr.Liengme.



Python's versatility and easy-to-learn syntax make it an ideal choice for beginners and experienced programmers alike.



With PyCharm's user-friendly interface and range of features, it is an excellent IDE for Python development.



"PyCharm is an excellent choice for Python development tasks and is recommended for beginners", said Bilbro.



