University of Ghana Stadium will be ready by December - Sports Minister

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif says that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will be ready for by December this year.



He says contractors working on the edifice have assured that the facility will be completed and handed over by December.



The Legon Sports Stadium will be the prime venue that will host the 13th African Games which will be hosted in Accra in August 2023.



The 13th edition of the Africa Games, formerly known as the All African Games would involve 54 participating countries and 25 sporting disciplines.

"The University of Ghana will be handed over to us by December. The contractor is scheduled to hand over us by December." he made it know during Sunday's Meet the Press series at the Ministry of Information in Accra.



"There's a rugby field to be developed as well at the University of Ghana.



"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the University of Ghana for giving us the opportunity use this to host the games," he commended.



The facility would have a big seating area for spectators and a spacious parking space for 2000 vehicles.



The minister revealed that it would cost the taxpayer $200 million to construct all sporting facilities needed for the 2023 African Games.