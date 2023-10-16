Universities battle for glory in Ghana's epic 'StatsBank Hackathon'

Technology & Innovation of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: Ghana Statistical Service

In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and Statistics Denmark have ignited a data-driven revolution with the inaugural "StatsBank Hackathon" for university students. This event promises to be more than just a competition; it's a quest for ultimate glory and the golden opportunity to claim unmatched bragging rights.



The primary objective of this hackathon is to shed light on the power of GSS StatsBank and foster the utilization of census data for policy-relevant research. It's a platform for young minds to harness their data wizardry and make a tangible impact on the future of Ghana.



With five prestigious universities in the spotlight, the stage is set for an epic clash of intellect and innovation. The University of Ghana, Legon, the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Health and Allied Sciences, the University for Development Studies (UDS), and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are gearing up for this monumental battle.



The burning question is, which institution will emerge victorious and hold the coveted bragging rights as the best in data-driven excellence? The anticipation is palpable, and social media is abuzz with supporters from each university making their voices heard in the comment section.



The countdown has begun, with just ten days left until the grand showdown on October 26, 2023, at Wesley Towers, starting at 1:30 PM. The StatsBank Hackathon is not just a competition; it's an opportunity for students to showcase their data prowess and contribute to impactful research.



As the excitement builds, the nation awaits this thrilling battle of intellect and innovation that promises to redefine the way we perceive the power of data.



Stay tuned as the best and brightest minds of Ghana's universities come together for the #StatsBankHackathon2023!