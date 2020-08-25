Press Releases of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Unilever Ghana

Unilever Ghana unveils a new pack for pepsodent toothpaste

Pepsodent new pack

Unilever Ghana has today unveiled a refreshed and new pack for its Pepsodent Cavity Fighter toothpaste.



Pepsodent still remains the same trusted brand in Ghana’s oral care sector and the new pack change for easy identification ushers in an exciting period for the brand as it continues its mission to help improve people's oral health and habits.



Commenting on the new pack, Joel Boateng, Category Manager, Unilever Ghana said, “Pepsodent’s mission is always to use its products, expert advice and innovations to improve the oral health of Ghanaians.



While we have unveiled a new pack for Pepsodent, we have maintained the same formulation that will give the maximum cavity protection our customers need for optimal oral health”.



Mr. Boateng advised Ghanaians to look out for the bold red smile on the box as it is one of the distinct features of the new pack. He also indicated that the new pack change replaces the entire Pepsodent cavity fighter portfolio which comes in 15g, 65g and 175g, and can be purchased at any retail outlet, supermarkets and open markets nationwide.



Oral health problems, particularly tooth decay conditions, are some of the world’s most widespread diseases that cause pain, bad breath and lead to cavities which can eventually cause tooth loss.



While they usually affect children and young adults, they could also occur at any age in a person’s life….





As Ghana's favourite oral care brand, Pepsodent toothpaste will continue providing maximum cavity protection to help fight and avoid tooth decay caused by cavities, even faster



Pepsodent is endorsed by the Ghana Dental Association as a quality toothpaste that contains fluoride which helps prevent tooth decay and protects the smiles of the entire family.



“There is no general health without good oral health. With this new pack, we encourage Ghanaians to adopt the healthy habit of brushing twice everyday (day and night), visiting a dentist once a year, and changing toothbrushes once every 3 months. These simple steps will go a long way to make Ghana a healthy nation”, Mr. Boateng added.

