Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

'Unhappy' Samuel Boadu shocks Medeama with resignation as head coach

Samuel Boadu, head coach of Medeama

Samuel Boadu has resigned from his position as head coach of Medeama, according to multiple sources.



He is reported to have submitted his exit letter after leading the Mauve and Yellows to a 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders at home on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.



The Ghana U15 boys coach is said to be unhappy in Tarkwa following the club's decision to hire Finland-based Seth Ablade as technical director.



Boadu has been with Medeama for three years and feels it is time to look elsewhere for another coaching spell.



Medeama have managed to recover from a chequered start to the season and currently occupy the third position after six 16 matches.