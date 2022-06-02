Unhappy Ghana U20 coach Karim Zito blames players for shock Indonesia defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Ghana U20 coach Karim Zito blamed his players for the Black Satellites' shocking loss to Indonesia U19 in the Maurice Revello Tournament on Thursday.



"Everybody will be blaming the coach but in this match from my side, we created a lot of chances. Putting the ball in the net is the player, not me," Zito said at the post-match.



The Black Satellites, who lost their first game to Mexico, were defeated 1-0 by the Indonesia U19 team on Thursday.



The shock defeat means Ghana are bottom of their group and will be unable to make it to the next stage of the competition.



Midfielder Raka Cahyana netted the decisive goal in the 58th minute to secure Indonesia their first win since 2020.



The Ghanaians started the game well by imposing constant pressure on the Indonesians.



Territorial domination translated by several clear chances in the first quarter of an hour with in particular a header on the crossbar of Kwabena Boahene.



Technically superior to the Red and Whites, the Black Satellites monopolized the ball, but struggled to really endanger Cahya Supriada in this first period, apart from a few shots outside the area not on target.



It will ultimately be Indonesia who will get the best chance just before halftime, Hokky Caraka's shot was blocked.



At the start of the second half, the same physiognomy: Ghana chained collective movements in the Indonesian camp but could not find the key.



The Indonesian team, supported by a large crowd at the Jules Ladoumegue stadium, will create a sensation by finally scoring in the 57th minute.



Goalkeeper Vincent Anane clumsily released the ball from a harmless cross from the right side of the field. Cahyana reacted quickest to score.



Karim Zito's team fought hard but couldn't find an equaliser, allowing Indonesia to claim a historic victory.