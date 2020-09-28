Press Releases of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Samsung

Unfolding the future: The Galaxy Z Fold 2 available for pre-order in Ghana

The Galaxy Z Fold 2

This September is a massive month in smartphone innovation. Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold2, which brings together the very best of foldable innovation technology, a category pioneered by Samsung, to change the shape of the future.



It is Samsung’s third-generation foldable device, pairing a stunning and bold design with refined engineering to push the boundaries of mobile experiences. Incredibly, it’s a phone when closed and a tablet when open.



Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 began on 25 September until 8 October 2020. This unparalleled device will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. The recommended resale price for the Galaxy Z Fold2 is GHS 12,499.



“With this device, we are reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience. With Galaxy Z Fold2, luxury meets the power of flexibility and expert craftsmanship, so you can enjoy entirely new mobile experiences.



This innovative technology enables trailblazing innovators and entrepreneurs to be more efficient and perform at the peak of their industry. It’s a statement like no other, said Eugene Nahm, Managing Director at Samsung, Ghana.



With an all-new design, featuring a larger 6.2-inch Cover Screen and massive 7.6-inch Main Screen with Infinity-O Displays, Galaxy Z Fold2 promises a true 2-in-1 experience. It’s a smartphone when folded and a tablet when unfolded, offering effortless productivity and immersive experiences.



Combining the ease of the Galaxy Fold’s book-style fold and the innovations of the Galaxy Z Flip - Galaxy Z Fold2’s new design features a Hideaway Hinge with sweeper technology, hands-free functionality with Flex mode, and a foldable glass Main Screen that supports 120Hz refresh rate.



Those who purchase the Galaxy Z Fold2 users can access the Galaxy Z Premier Service: With premium support from a dedicated team of product experts.



Galaxy Z Fold2 owners can also sign up for a Complimentary Samsung Care+ service plan within 30 days of device purchase, which provides one-time inner foldable screen protection against accidental damage within one year of device purchasing date.



For more information on the Galaxy Z Fold2, visit https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service/

