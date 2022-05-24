Unbeaten Hasaacas Ladies win Women's Premier League Southern Zone

Soccer News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defending champions Hasaacas Ladies are on course to depend their Women’s Premier League title after winning the Southern Zone with an unbeaten record.



The Sekondi-based side beat Thunder Queens 1-0 at the Gyandu Park at the weekend to confirm their spot in the playoff final on Saturday, 28 May 2022.



Yussif Basigi’s side were head and shoulders above the other competitors after amassing 46 points as they recorded 14 wins and four draws.



Hasaacas Ladies are on the verge of winning a record fifth national title which will secure qualification to the CAF Women’s Champions League.



Last year, they emerged runners-up to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns at the inaugural continental tournament staged in Egypt.