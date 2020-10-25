Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Umar Basit nets debut goal for Ankaraspor in their home defeat to Bal?kesirspor

Ghana international Umar Basit

Ghana international Umar Basit has scored his maiden goal for Turkish side, Ankaraspor Kulübü as they lost at home in the TFF First League on Sunday, October, 25.



Ankaraspor were beaten 2-1 by Balikesirspor at the Osmanli Stadium in the Turkish second-tier.



The former Ghana U-20 striker scored in the 26th minute to draw the home side level connecting a pass from Nigerian midfielder Bernard Bulbwa.



Basit joined Ankaraspor a fortnight ago in a loan deal from New Edubiase United FC.



The 20-year-old has played four matches for Ankaraspor since he joined and has netted just once in the process.

