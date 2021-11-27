You are here: HomeSports2021 11 27Article 1411174

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Umar Bashir hopeful of leading Karela to a win over former side Asante Kotoko

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru

Karela United eyes revenge agianst Kotoko

Kotoko is unbeaten after four games

Medeama beats Karela in western derby

Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru, is optimistic about beating his former side Asante Kotoko as both sides lock horns on Sunday.

The Aiyinasie side host the Porcupines on week five of the Ghana Premier League are hoping to revenge a 2-0 lost at home last season.

Karela will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a painful 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC the last time out.

Speaking to Domesticsportsgh.com, Bashiru says the feeling is 'normal' as he is set to face his former side.

“It is a normal feeling when playing against Kotoko, although, it’s one of the biggest games, we will score Kotoko on Sunday”.

Bashiru missed Karela's defeat to Kotoko last season and is hopeful he will make a good impact on his return.

“I missed last season’s defeat here in CAM Park due to card accumulation but I will do my best to help the club deliver on Sunday” he added.

