Umar Bashir hopeful of leading Karela to a win over former side Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Karela United eyes revenge agianst Kotoko



Kotoko is unbeaten after four games



Medeama beats Karela in western derby



Karela United midfielder, Umar Bashiru, is optimistic about beating his former side Asante Kotoko as both sides lock horns on Sunday.



The Aiyinasie side host the Porcupines on week five of the Ghana Premier League are hoping to revenge a 2-0 lost at home last season.



Karela will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a painful 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC the last time out.



Speaking to Domesticsportsgh.com, Bashiru says the feeling is 'normal' as he is set to face his former side.



“It is a normal feeling when playing against Kotoko, although, it’s one of the biggest games, we will score Kotoko on Sunday”.



Bashiru missed Karela's defeat to Kotoko last season and is hopeful he will make a good impact on his return.



“I missed last season’s defeat here in CAM Park due to card accumulation but I will do my best to help the club deliver on Sunday” he added.