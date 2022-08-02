Ugandan forward Stephen Desse Mukwala arrives in Ghana ahead of Asante Kotoko move

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala has arrived in Ghana ahead of his imminent move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.



The 23-year-old is expected to undergo a mandatory medical before signing on the dotted lines for the Porcupine Warriors.



According to media reports, the enterprising attacker will pen a two-year deal with the two-time African champions.



He has been tipped to replace Cameroonian striker Franck Mbella who is said to be on his way out of the club.



Mukwala scored thirteen goals in 26 games for Uganda Revenue Authority SC (URA) in the Ugandan league last season, propelling the club to finish third with fifty-five points at the end of the campaign.



Mukwala has previously had stints with Vipers and Maroons FC in Uganda.



Kotoko won the Ghana Premier league last season and will be competing in CAF inter-clubs competition in the upcoming season.



The Porcupine Warriors will wrap up their preseason in Turkey as they prepare to go all out in the Champions league and defend their league title.