Uefa Europa League draw: Arsenal fit do Slavia Prague wetin dem do dem for 2008?

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

Europa League quarter finals draw go see Arsenal face Slavia Prague, di team dem waya 7 goals without reply for 2008.



But dat one happen for Champions League and both teams dey different now.



All di 8 teams for Europa League go believe dem get equal-equal chance to win di competition, no matter wetin history tok.



For di oda draws, Manchester United go face Granada, while Dinamo Zagreb wey shock di world after dem beat Tottenham comot di competition go hope to do di same tin when dem face Villareal.



1992 winners of di competition Ajax go jam Roma.



Quarter finals draw



Granada CF v Manchester United



Arsenal v Slavia Prague



Ajax v AS Roma



Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal



Semi finals draw



Granada or Manchester United v Ajax or Roma



Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal v Arsenal or Slavia Prague



Di two-legged quarter-final matches go happun on 8 and 15 April. Di semi-finals na on 29 April and 6 May.