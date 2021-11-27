Udinese Calcio considering re-signing Ghana ace Kwadwo Asamoah next summer

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Serie A side, Udinese Calcio are considering re-signing Ghana ace, Kwadwo Asamoah next summer.



The 32-year-old has been clubless after being released by Cagliari after spending the 2020/21 season with the club.



Udinese were hoping to extend the contract of Stryger Larsen but negotiations have hit the rock with the player expected to leave the club at the end of the season.



According to a report filed by MondoUdinese, Asamoah could make a sensational return to the club next season.



It could be recalled that the Ghana midfielder played for Udinese between 2008 and 2012 before joining Juventus.



Asamoah made a total appearance of 114 and scored 8 goals for The White and Blacks.