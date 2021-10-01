USM Alger finally pay Asante Kotoko $300k for Kwame Opoku transfer

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Algerian club USM Alger have finally paid Asante Kotoko the $300,000 for the transfer of striker Kwame Opoku, Footballghana.com can report.



Earlier reports in the media suggested the world football governing body (FIFA) has placed a transfer ban on the club following their refusal to pay the transfer fee of the striker to the Ghanaian giants.



However, the Algerian club in the bid to escape the ban has settled the transfer fee of Kwame Poku to the Porcupine Warriors.



The money was transferred to Kotoko on Friday, October 1, 2021, and will be laughing to the bank as the Algerian club have eventually made the payment, a close source to the club has confirmed.



The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Kotoko during his short spell at the club before leaving.