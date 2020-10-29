Press Releases of Thursday, 29 October 2020

Source: USA Poultry

USAPEEC donates 50 cartons of poultry products to COVID-19 patients

USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEC), an advocate for the poultry industry on trade policy issues has donated 50 cartons of poultry products to COVID-19 infected patients housed across four (4) treatment isolation centres in Accra.



Despite the significant reduction in COVID-19 cases in Ghana and impressive recovery rate, USAPEC believes that this donation will not only help with the nutritional intake on the infected but will also draw the public's attention on the need to stay focus and support measures to bring the spread of COVID-19 to the breast minimum in Ghana.



The items were handed over to the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate through Mr. Leonard Amissah, the Stock Accountant of Perez Foods, with the support USAPEEC.



Receiving the items, Dr. Charity Sarpong, the Regional Health Director of Health service, expressed appreciation for the items which she said will go a long way to improve the dietary requirements of the patients, who have had to leave family and friends in order to keep them safe.



Mr Paul Yankey congratulated the frontline health workers for their sacrificial work and encouraged them not to relent on their fight against COVID-19 until the pandemic is completely eradicated.

