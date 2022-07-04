USA sent scouts to spy on Ghana players 6 months to 2014 World Cup - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup



USA beats Ghana 2-1 at 2014 World Cup



Ghana to play Uruguay, Korea and Portugal



A former Black Stars player, Agyemang Badu has revealed that USA sent scouts to monitor about 60 players long before the 2014 World Cup started.



According to the player, right after the 2014 World Cup draw was held, the USA sent scouts to spy on Ghanaian players they knew would be part of the Black Stars World Cup squad.



He noted that the Americans who were in the same group with Ghana for 2014 World Cup had all the data of Black Stars players 6 months to the tournament.



“In 2014 before we went for the World Cup, the USA had the data of all our players six months to the tournament. They had all our data getting to 60 players,” Badu said.



The former Udinese revealed that, he got to know about the scouts during a Serie A league match against Sassuolo.



“During our match against Sassuolo when I was at Udene, there was a scout there watching the match,” the former Black Stars player said.



He added, “They had selected some players they knew no matter what these 26 players who be part of the World Cup squad.”



Ghana lost by 2-1 to USA in the 2014 World Cup match as Clint Dempsey scored the first goal in under one minute. Andre Ayew got the equalizer in the 82nd minute but John Brooks scored the winner in the 86th minute.



