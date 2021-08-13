US-based Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing fined in Major League Soccer

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Los Angeles FC player has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.



His teammate Canadian left-winger Raheem Edwards was also found guilty of the same offence has been handed similar punishment.



Los Angeles FC was also given a warning after being found in violation of the league's "mass confrontation policy" during its weekend match with the San Jose Earthquakes.



Blessing, per his high standard, has had a slow start to the MLS season. After 16 games, he can only boast of one goal and has not assisted a single goal.



This is his fourth year at the club following his transfer from Sporting KC in late 2017.



Los Angeles are currently 7th with 23 points which guarantees them a place in the final series playoffs.



However, they are far ahead of the chasing pack and must lift up their game to avoid missing out on qualification.



The 24-year-old has been based in the United States since January 2017 when he departed Ghana following a stunning 2015/16 season in the top-flight.



Blessing bagged 17 goals to top the goal-scoring chart that season.