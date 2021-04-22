US Travel Advisory: Delta, Rivers and 12 states wey America warn im citizens not to waka go for Nigeria - See full list

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria currently dey for level 3 of di recent update on US Travel Advisory list.



From Monday, di US State department don urge citizens to 'Reconsider Travel' to Nigeria.



Di reason dem give na sake of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.



Dem warn say some areas even get increased risk.



US advise dia citizens not to travel to di following states at all.



Di Travel advisory document tok say violent crime - like armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, banditry, and rape dey common throughout di kontri



"Kidnappings for ransom dey happun well-well and dem dey most times target dual national citizens wey just come Nigeria for a visit, as well as U.S. citizens wit perceived wealth.



Kidnapping gangs don also stop victims on interstate roads."



Terrorists continue to plot and carrying out attacks for Nigeria, especially for di Northeast.



Terrorists fit attack wit little or no warning, dey target shopping centers, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places wia crowds gather.



E dey known for terrorist to work wit local gangs to expand dia reach.



E get civil unrest and low-level armed militancy for parts of Southern Nigeria, especially for di Niger Delta region. Armed criminality, including kidnapping and maritime crime,also common well-well for dat region." US State Department tok.



In recent times, e bin get reports of violence between communities of farmers and herders for di rural areas of Nigeria.



Sake of tension and security concerns wey dey di west African kontri for some time now, interest groups don dey mount presure on President Buhari to sack di service chiefs.



Earlier in di year, President Muhammadu Buhari appoint new Service Chiefs to head di Nigeria military defence as im accept di resignation of di former ones.



Dis move , wey many see as a move to fighting internal security for di kontri.



However, di US department of state no put Nigeria for red list sake of covid-19 travels



Di Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issue a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Nigeria due to COVID-19, indicating low level of COVID-19 for di kontri.



