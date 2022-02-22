UPSA lecturer 'schools' GFA on how to 'revive' Ghana football

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hussein Hassan, a sports marketing lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra has called for a multifaceted approach to dealing with the problem facing Ghana football.



Hussein Hassan in Facebook post espoused that for Ghana football to return to its glory days, there must be alteration in how the game is viewed by administrators in the country.



Hassan who used to be an active sports reporter detailed how he was inspired by the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku to couch a program that in his view was going to lead to the revival of Ghana football.



H.H. as he is widely known stated that after an initial meeting with the FA capo on his proposal, Kurt Okraku did not get back to him and his team as promised.



Hussein Hassan said that for Ghana football to develop, there must be a departure from the practice where administrators are always on their look out for their interest and not that of the sport.



He stated that instead of dabbling in empty promises, the FA should set the wheels in motion and rescue Ghana football from its current state of abyss.



“My point is that if we are to succeed as a football nation again, we must take a holistic approach and plan for it, and capacity building in the real sense, not just rhetoric, can play a huge role, as many modern successful sporting nations have demonstrated,” he posted.



His comments come on the back of Ghana’s performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Stars exited at the group phase.



In three matches played in Group C of the tournament, Ghana drew one and lost two, conceding five goals in the process.



The poor performance of the team has led to an inquest with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture currently probing the issues.



According to the Speaker of Parliament, the report of the committee would determine whether Ghana will honor the World Cup play-off against Nigeria or otherwise.







