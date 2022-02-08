Kwesi Nyantakyi was let down by people around him - One Man Supporter

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Update: This story has been edited to actually reflect what One Man Supporter said on Hot FM.





Ghana’s first official international football supporter, Abraham Boakye, popularly known as “One Man Supporter”, has disclosed that the former President of the Ghana Football Association was let down by some persons he surrounded himself with.



The Black Stars had their most shambolic and obsoletely disastrous African Cup of Nations at this year’s tournament after being eliminated from the group stage.



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from three games. They cemented their bottom-ranked status in the group after losing 3-2 to debutants Comoros.



Black Stars' abysmal performance has sparked a wave of anger and controversy in the West African nation with widespread calls for massive reforms.



Expressing his views on the Black Stars’ abysmal performance in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM’s ‘Focal Sports’ OneMan Supporter argued that Kurt Okraku has lowered the bar and is worse than Nyantakyi



"This is Ghana's worst performance at the AFCON...It was a big disgrace...but you know, Stonchist Kwesi Nyantakyi is better than Kurt Okuraku...Kurt is the worst GFA president...he caused what happened".One Man Supporter fumed.



He stated that Kwesi Nyantakyi could have done well but his decision to listen to some persons who did not tell him the truth led to his downfall.





