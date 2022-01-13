UPDATE: 2021 AFCON: Algerian referee Lahlou Benbraham to handle Gabon vs Ghana clash

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Contrary to the early media reports that Ghana's second Group C game against Gabon will be officiated by referee Victor Gomez, it has now been confirmed that the South African won't handle the game in question.



But rather, Algerian referee Lahlou Benbraham will be taking charge of the much-anticicpated game between the Panthers of Gabon and the Black Stars of Ghana.



The 36-year-old will be assisted by Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim from Sudan (Assistant I) and Seydou Tiama from Burkina Faso (Assistant II).



Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed Omar has been appointed as the fourth referee.



Democratic Republic of Congo's Jean-Didier Masamba Malunga will serve as the Match Commissioner while Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban from Togo is the Referee Assessor.