UN, Alliance Creative Community to hold International Peace Summit

The summit, slated for March 27 & 28 2021, at Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP), an accredited member organization of the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) brings to the global stage of the 2021 international Co-existence summit.



It is worth noting that the Alliance Creative Community Project (ACCP) is a non-governmental or not-for-profit organization that was established in 2008 and registered in 2010 and became accredited with UN ECOSOC in 2013. Amongst its mandates is to work together with communities towards the promotion of peace, harmony, and a sustainable environment.



The summit, slated for March 27 & 28 2021, at Brampton, Ontario, Canada is to promote all the three pillars of sustainable development – economic, social, and environmental under the theme ” Peaceful Co-existence towards sustainable development.”



The event focuses on building peace across the globe by meeting people’s needs in different areas.



The whole initiative is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 16; which talks about promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions through peaceful and inclusive societies. It also calls for providing access to justice for all and building effective, accountable institutions at all levels.



Conflict, arguably, is a threat to human survival particularly as the continents are challenged with civil unrests, inter-tribal wars, religious conflicts, insurgencies, election acts of violence, there is the need to have a common front in propagating peace, justice, and equality.



In an interview with the media, President of Alliance Creative Community Project, H.E John Nana Yaw Okyere, noted that “as an ECOSOC organization, we promote peace through the peace conference, bringing awareness in necessary areas like Ghana which is going through its post-election struggles.”



“As you are aware, there are many places that have internal conflicts as well as tensions with neighbouring countries,” he opined.



The summit promises to draw reputable personalities from across the globe and communities to help people develop their goals and improve their health and education.



Resource persons to grace the occasion come from within academia, traditional authorities, the corporate world, government officials, civil society organizations. Personalities like King Tackie Teiko II, King of the Ga State, Nana Nteboah Pra IV, Chief of Prestea, all from Ghana, Mayor Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, Canada. Raji Patterson, Director of women empowerment.



There will be several community engagements to share knowledge on using our resources to create more food and jobs to reduce poverty.



Specific areas resource persons will focus on are: (i) the need to care for the elders & community to build peace, (ii) building peace by meeting people’s need, (III) building peace by public discussion & strong people’s tribunal, (iv) sustainable infrastructure development.







The international peaceful Co-existence summit 2021 is opened to all calibre of persons. Thus, all and sundry are invited to participate by first of all registering through our website: www.accpglobal.org.



ACCP will immediately send an invitation to the registrants after receiving an email confirming their registration.

