Press Releases of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Universal Merchant Bank

UMB signs new controller loan products with National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana

UMB CEO, Nana Dwemoh Benneh

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has signed an agreement with the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana (NARMG) to offer its members on the controller payroll, a special UMB Controller Loan product of up to GHS150, 000, which will be spread over 48 months at a competitively low interest rate, with a turnaround time of 48 hours.



The newly introduced UMB Controller Loan for the National Association of Registered Midwives Ghana, forms part of the many financial interventions UMB has rolled out to government workers and customers to offer them the needed financial cushion to finance their personal needs especially during these turbulent times.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, CEO of the Bank, Nana Dwemoh Benneh stated, “UMB understands the financial burdens occasioned by the current times and as a truly indigenous bank, we are committed to ensuring that all our customers and Ghanaians enjoy financial freedom.



In light of this, we have designed this special financial product to help relieve government workers of the financial stress so they attend to their personal needs in a timely manner. We are therefore happy that we could extend such timely help to members of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana.”



Mr. Benneh further stated that UMB is also committed to working with many more organisations like the NARMG to not only roll our loan products but also to birth tailor-made financial solutions that will help them meet their everyday financial obligations, whatever they may be and at every stage of life’s journey.



In his statement to the media, UMB Director of Consumer Banking, Mr. Samuel Sakyi- Hyde stated, “The partnership agreement with the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana is one of the many exciting financial partnerships the bank is rolling out this year as UMB is ready to serve all our customers and non-customers with flexible financial offerings.”



He encouraged members of take advantage of the loan offering to access up to GHS150,000 without worrying about providing collaterals or becoming customers of the bank.



In her remarks, Madam Leticia Atiah, President of the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana commended UMB for the timely financial intervention, as the loan product would help alleviate the financial burdens the pandemic has brought in its wake.



She encouraged other financial institutions to follow in the steps of UMB to help customers and non-customers alike meet their financial obligations without stress.



Representatives of UMB and the National Association of Registered Midwives, Ghana and a cross section of the media, witnessed the signing ceremony, held at UMB’s Head Office at the SSNIT Emporium, Airport City.