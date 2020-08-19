Press Releases of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Universal Merchant Bank

UMB hosts webinar to help sustain SMEs amid covid-19

Benjamin Kwabla Amenumey

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) organized its maiden virtual edition of the annual SME Clinic for over two hundred of its SME customers across different business sectors on the theme, “Running a Successful SME Business in a Disruptive Environment”.



In his welcome address, the Chief Executive of UMB, Mr. Benjamin Amenumey stressed on the Bank’s commitment to its SME customers who have been hard hit by the novel coronavirus, with the decision to offer financial and non-financial support including free business advisory services, extension of loan moratoriums and several other interventions.



He added that the SME Webinar is one of many initiatives the Bank has implemented to continuously engage and gain deeper understanding into customers’ needs and challenges and to improve service delivery, tailor-make products and services specific to the needs of customers, especially in these uncertain times.



In her submission, UMB Director for SME Banking, Madam Charlotte Lily Baidoo, emphasized the need for owners of SMEs to consider managing their finances prudently by allowing for the right amount of balance between risk and profit maximization, thereby ensuring business continuity for posterity.





Speaking on the topic “Harnessing Tech Innovations: a Catalyst for SME Growth”, Sebastian Yalley, the CEO of Global Accelerex Ghana advised participants to embrace new and emerging technology in the service they render to their customers.



Finally, presenting on the topic “The Opportunities Presented by Social Media for SMEs”, Faustina Yaa Appiah, of the Marketing and Communications Department of the Bank, also stressed on the need for SMEs to seize the many exciting opportunities on social media to build and grow their brands, reach new markets and ultimately drive sales to dovetail into business profitability.



At the end of the maiden UMB SME Webinar, participants expressed their profound gratitude for the timely nature of the session and for the continuous commitment UMB demonstrates to its customers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.