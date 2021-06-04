UK updated COVID-19 travel list: Where Nigeria, South Africa, oda African kontris stand

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 4 June 2021

Egypt don join other African kontris like South Africa for di UK foreign travel red list on Wednesday.



Dis one mean say di northeast African kontri na no-go area for travellers from di UK, as advised by di authority and dis go take effect from 8 June, 2021.



Nigeria still dey di 'amber list', among di over one hundred and eighty kontris wey dey di list.



Dis also mean say anybody wey dey Britain no fit travel to Nigeria or any kontri inside dis category for holiday, party or relax, only if na 'exceptional circumstances'.



Sake of di coronavirus pandemic, UK get three categories wey dem don place other kontris make dem for fit control di spread of di virus for dia domot.



Goment set up di new traffic light system, wey put some kontris on Red, Amber or Green list, to explain di new travel advisory rules.



Wetin be di rules for green, amber and red kontris?



Green list travel mean say you fit travel go dia for holiday but you must:





Take Covid-19 test before departure and get proof of negative result.

book a test for day two afta your return.

complete one passenger locator form.

You no go need quarantine unless your day two test dey positive, or NHS Test & Trace say you don travel wit pesin wey don test positive.

You go need to pay for private PCR test from one of di government list of approved UK providers.

Nigeria

Ghana

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Central African Republic

Congo

Gabon

The Gambia

Mali

Morocco among others

Angola

Burundi

Botswana

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Ethiopia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Namibia

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

No African kontri dey dis Green list.Most kontris dey on di amber list.To travel there dey legal but di government don advise against am except in "exceptional circumstances" - and dem no count holidays among those reason.African kontris on UK amber listUK goment say, Red list kontris na high risk and make dia citizens no visit dem "except for di most extreme of cases"Dem say if dia citizens go there, dem expect dem to pay for stay for one vaccination hotel as dem return.UK newly add Egypt to join di list of oda African kontris dem bin place on red on dia foreign travel list, other kontris na:Di government dey base dia decision which category (green, amber or red) to place each country on advice from di Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC).Dat body go produce one risk assessment based on factors wey include Covid variant transmission risk, testing rates and di number of positive cases, and genomic sequencing capability.Ministers say dem dey make decision based on dia risk assessment plus other public health considerations.Dem dey update di list every three weeks based on continuous monitoring of di data. Today na di first update since dem announce di list.