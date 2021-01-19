Religion of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

UK’s Dr. Evans Oppong to host Knowledge Revolution in Ghana

Head pastor at the City of Faith Ministries, Dr. Evans Oppong is storming the capital Accra, Ghana with a powerful experience titled the “Knowledge Revolution”.



The event is slated for 26 and 27 of March 2021 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



The Knowledge Revolution with Dr. Evans Oppong explores the principles of a revolution that goes beyond revival. It’s a special conference for the knowledge needed to take drastic steps in seeing instant results in one’s life.



A communique on the event talks about giving the audience space to explore their higher self.



“Regardless of where you are in life, have the mentality that you are a ruler. So we enjoin everyone to take the opportunity with Dr. Evans Oppong on the 26th-27th March as he explores the principles of a revolution that goes beyond revival.” — a spokesperson from the Dr. Evans Oppong Ministries stated.



Dr. Evans Oppong is the founder and General Overseer of the City of Faith Ministry. He is a life coach as well as a motivational speaker. He is the author of several books including ‘Wealth Transfer’, ‘Winning Mind’, ‘Born to Reign’ among others.