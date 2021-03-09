BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

UK open 'graduate route' for international students including Nigerians to work afta studies

Application for de new 'Graduate route' go start on 1 July 2021

Di United Kingdom don tok say international students wey want to work inside di kontri afta dem complete dia course of study for either bachelor degree-level or above go fit do so from now on.



Dis dey come afta British authorities announce to open new 'Graduate route' for international students including Nigerians to apply on 1 July 2021.



Authorities say di new 'Graduate route' go allow UK to retain di brightest and di best international students to continue to contribute to society and di economy afta dia study.



Students on di Graduate route go dey able to work or look for work afta dia studies for maximum period of 2 years, or 3 years for Doctoral students.



Di Graduate route go work for all corners of di UK, making sure say communities for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fit benefit from talented pipo wey want to stay afta dia studies.



Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster tok say;



"As we rebuild from di global pandemic we want di world brightest talent, wey want pursue career for di highest levels of business, science, arts and technology to see our United Kingdom as di natural place to fulfil dia dreams."



Wetin International need to get to fit apply?



International students must don complete dia eligible course for any UK higher education provider, with track record wey show say dem comply with di goment immigration requirements to apply to di Graduate route.



Oga Kevin Foster add say;



"Di changes announce today go make sure say once international student don receive gold standard qualification from one of our world leading education institutions dey fit easily secure di status wey dem need to continue living, working and fulfilling dia dreams inside di UK.



Oda tins wey dey involve for di Graduate route



Di Graduate route no go be sponsored, meaning say applicants no go need job offer to apply for di route. No minimum salary requirements or caps on numbers. Graduates under dis route go dey able to work flexibly, switch jobs and develop dia career as required.



Di new route go help di goment to achieve di plan wey dem set out for di International Education Strategy to increase di number of international students for higher education inside diUK to 600,000 by 2030.



Dis Graduate route comes as di government also tier rubber plans to launch anoda new immigration route wey go help start-ups and fast-growing firms recruit di talent wey dem need to innovate and grow



As part of di route, highly skilled migrants with job offer from recognised high-growth firm go qualify for visa without di need for sponsorship or third-party endorsement.