UGEL halls to be upgraded to 3-star hotel standard ahead of 13th African Games

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

Director for University of Ghana Sports Directorate, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu has revealed that, the UGEL Halls facilities known as “diaspora” will be refurbished to meet the standard of a 3-star hotel ahead of 2023 All African Games.



The refurbishment of Dr. Hilla Limann, Alexander Kwapong, Elizabeth Frances Sey, Jean Nelson Halls, International Students Hostel 1 and 2, VALCO 1 and 2, and the new Vikings Hall will serve as Games Village during the event.



The construction of three domes opposite LIZALEX will be used as a medical center and a canteen during the Games.



Dr. Bello speaking at an Information-Sharing Session at the UG Great Hall on Thursday, 17 2022 explained the changes that will be made to some of the school’s facilities where there will be high-security presence during the period of the Games.



"So, this is how it is going to look like in the end with the fence and other things. We also have to refurbish the rooms to meet some standards, a minimum of 3-stars hotels and this is how the rooms will look like.



There will be air conditioners, there will be heaters for the bathrooms, there will be provision of wardrobes, there will be single beds, there will be also some rooms with double beds.”



Dr Bello added that access to the Games Village will be restricted to only those with appropriate accreditation.



"It is really an amazing sight. We have the LIZALEX area and then the halls, there will be a fence too cover the whole place the games village is a security base, it is a place where not all people have access, you have to come with a card or an identity and so whole place will be fenced and you can only enter with your card.



Dr. Bello further mentioned “the hockey pitch is not part of the plan for African games, the hockey pitch is the effort of the sports directorate, management and leadership. We have been able to get $1.5,1.7 million sponsorship to build this hockey pitch for us and we are so happy we’ve been able to gather this sponsorship.”



The University of Ghana with support from the Borteyman facilities will host the All African games which comes off August/September next year.



The Games will have over fifty nations participating, seven thousand athletes and coaches and three thousand plus Technical Officers, media, global celebrities and lovers of sports and Africa for the fifteen days Games.