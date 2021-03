BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

UFC259: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria lose im belt to Jan Blachowicz

Dis go be Isreal first career loss

Light heavyweight title-holder, Jan Blachowicz (28-7) don beat undefeated middleweight Israel Adesanya(20-1) to remain as di light heavyweight champion for di UFC 259 for Las Vegas.



Jan Blachowicz win Israel Adesanya afta judges hand over di scores of 49-46, 49-45 and 49-45 in favor of di Polish champion.



Afta di game, he say di game no go as im expect but e dey okay.

