UFC 261: Kamaru Usman knock Masvidal out for second round to retain welterweight champion

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Kamaru Usman don retain im UFC welterweight champion afta im knock im opponent Masvidal out for di second round of dia fight early Sunday morning.



Kamaru land a perfect right hand dat comot light from Masvidal while im continue to hama am wit five more land to close di fight.



Di knock out come at one minute, two seconds into di fight.



Dis na Kamaru 18 wins in a row- 14 of dem be for di UFC. Im remain unbeaten for eight years and in Four welterweight title defences.



Wit dis victory, Kamaru don become di second-longest winning streak for UFC history.



