Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UEFA suffer backlash for error during champions League R16 draw

UEFA cancel UCL R16 draw due to an error

Atletico Madrid cause UEFA to redo UCL R16 draw

Redraw will take place 14:00 GMT

Union of European Football Association(UEFA) has suffered a backlash after voiding the round 16 draw of the Champions League.

UEFA in a statement released via their Twitter page announced that 'technical problem' caused the blunder and therefore draw which was done earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021, will be redone.

The mistake occurred when Manchester United's ball was omitted from possible opponent Atletico Madrid will face. But rather their Group B opponent was in the pot which should not be the case.

Eventually, Atletico were drawn against Bayern with Manchester United being paired against Paris Saint-German.

The redraw is set at 14:00 GMT

Follow the error, which UEFA claim is due to technical problem, football fans on social media.

Here are some reactions









































