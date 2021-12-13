UEFA suffer backlash for error during champions League R16 draw

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021
UEFA cancel UCL R16 draw due to an error
Atletico Madrid cause UEFA to redo UCL R16 draw
Redraw will take place 14:00 GMT
Union of European Football Association(UEFA) has suffered a backlash after voiding the round 16 draw of the Champions League.
UEFA in a statement released via their Twitter page announced that 'technical problem' caused the blunder and therefore draw which was done earlier on Monday, December 13, 2021, will be redone.
The mistake occurred when Manchester United's ball was omitted from possible opponent Atletico Madrid will face. But rather their Group B opponent was in the pot which should not be the case.
Eventually, Atletico were drawn against Bayern with Manchester United being paired against Paris Saint-German.
The redraw is set at 14:00 GMT
Follow the error, which UEFA claim is due to technical problem, football fans on social media.
Here are some reactions
Imagine a football organiser so incompetent that it can screw up the most basic of draws. That’s @UEFA. https://t.co/UYIdrT349w— Dre Harrison (@Harrison101HD) December 13, 2021
I mean, we all knew UEFA was incompetent, but this is just incredible...— David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) December 13, 2021
This UEFA draw is just the perfect advertisement for Super League— Giga (@gcrossover11) December 13, 2021
love it. Expose how incompetent you are corrupt frauds @UEFA
Those incompetent clowns at UEFA will have to do the CL draw again. I bet Inter will end up with Liverpool or Bayern or City this time ???? pic.twitter.com/7rh4sZvD6y— Gautam Sharma 1️⃣9️⃣ (@Football_Speak) December 13, 2021
Thank you for your responses, UEFA are one incompetent organisation, aren't they?— AU???? (@parteyismo) December 13, 2021
And look at them blaming "software" for this? Do they consider us clowns?????
Everyday UEFA shows us why we need the SuperLeague ™️. Let’s get to work Don Florentino. Sick of these incompetent clowns https://t.co/r33M8RXTRB— Pazzo #19 ???????????? (@_FCIM) December 13, 2021
At least now we know UEFA would be way too incompetent to actually rig an entire draw.— Grace Robertson ????️⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) December 13, 2021
UEFA and the FIA battling it out over who's decision making is more incompetent pic.twitter.com/sTDVgG1Bfh— Aidan ????⚪ (@UTDAidann) December 13, 2021
City fans have been saying for years how corrupt UEFA are. It’s why we boo the CL anthem. United fans are crying ‘Fix’ now, after years of calling us conspiracy theorists. Get it down you.— Raff (@BeersnBlues) December 13, 2021
UEFA not even trying to cover up that they wanted a Ronaldo Messi draw. That Villarreal error gave it all away. So corrupt!— katie (@katieemufc) December 13, 2021
It’s not like we fear PSG. Never. We beat them before at this stage and will beat them again. But we want Free and Fair draw devoid of any rigging.— EvAnS Ne-Yo???? (@Evans_NeYo) December 13, 2021
United exposed corrupt UEFA
UEFA had one task, and they got it horribly wrong. What a filthy, corrupt and incompetent organisation. Three errors!!— Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) December 13, 2021
UEFA is the most corrupt institution. They are just after the money and nothing else. They want Ronaldo Vrs Messi match. Goat Vrs Goat debates.— EvAnS Ne-Yo???? (@Evans_NeYo) December 13, 2021
This game will generate more money to them even more than final. Corrupt association #UCLdraw
It's so clear to see that UEFA are so desperate for another Ronaldo vs Messi fixture they had to draw Man Utd vs PSG by all means.— UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) December 13, 2021
We were all against the Super League but make no mistake about it, UEFA/FIFA are the most corrupt people in football.
UEFA is corrupt. Our draw was 100% rigged to ensure we got PSG so that they could benefit from Ronaldo vs Messi— Aidan Walsh ???? (@AidanWalshMUFC) December 13, 2021
Absolute joke of a draw
Uefa is a corrupt body because this doesn’t make sense. How can Manchester United and PSG with the goats meet in the Round of 16??— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) December 13, 2021
UEFA when they got caught rigging the UCL Draw #UCLdraw— NIKHIL GUPTA(PRINCE) (@nikhilprince98) December 13, 2021
#UEFA#UCL#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/2fapVWGKu9
#UEFA spoil everything— 4L????♥️ (@doboy0) December 13, 2021
Where their technicians sleeping or what?hoping for a better draw tho#UCLdraw
So fans finally clocking on #UEFA are corrupt n rig there competition draws. Us Arsenal fans have known this for Time— Jazz (@jazz_sian) December 13, 2021
Moving forward I don't believe #UEFA should be in charge of the draw or they show all the teams going into each pot before they pick them out.— UnitedSupremo ???????? (@UnitedSupremo) December 13, 2021
Today they slipped up and they know it so they going have to change thier methods because nobody will trust it next time.#UCLdraw
