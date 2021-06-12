UEFA Euro 2020: Wetin happun for di opening ceremony & Italy vs Turkey match

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Finally di Euro 2020 don officially begin.



Di biggest football competition for Europe start today afta dem bin delay am for ova a year sake of coronavirus pandemic.



Na for Rome Stadio Olimpico wey get ova 70,000 capacity dem go do di opening ceremony but di organisers only allow 25% spectators for inside di stadium.



Fans don already begin dey rep dia team ahead of di opening match wey go see Italy face Turkey. Some of dem wear dia Jersey and paint dia face wit dia national team colours



Tori be say Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli go sing di iconic 'Nessun Dorma' song, dem bin use am as di official anthem of Italia '90.



Oda artist wey go perform na Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, dem go perform di official song of di tournament, 'We Are The People'.



Italy vs Turkey



Di lines for di two teams don already comot and dis na how di two teams go start for dia Group a opening match.



Italy



21 G Donnarumma



24 Florenzi



19 Bonucci



3 Chiellini



4 Spinazzola



18 Barella



8 Jorginho



5 Locatelli



11 Berardi



17 Immobile



10 Insigne



Substitutes



1 Sirigu



2 Di Lorenzo



9 Belotti



12 Pessina



13 Emerson



14 Chiesa



15 Acerbi



16 Cristante



20 Bernardeschi



22 Raspadori



23 Bastoni



26 Meret



Referee:



Danny Makkelie



Turkey



23 Çakir



2 Zeki Çelik



3 Demiral



4 Söyüncü



13 Meras



5Yokuslu



9 Karaman



6 Tufan



11 Yazici



10 Calhanoglu



17 Yilmaz



Substitutes



1 Günok



7 Ünder



8 Tokoz



12 Bayindir



14 Antalyali



15 Kabak



16 Ünal



19 Kökcü



21Kahveci



22 Ayhan



25 Müldür



26 Dervisoglu



