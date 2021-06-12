UEFA Euro 2020: Wetin happun for di opening ceremony & Italy vs Turkey match

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 12 June 2021
Source: www.bbc.com
Finally di Euro 2020 don officially begin.
Di biggest football competition for Europe start today afta dem bin delay am for ova a year sake of coronavirus pandemic.
Na for Rome Stadio Olimpico wey get ova 70,000 capacity dem go do di opening ceremony but di organisers only allow 25% spectators for inside di stadium.
Fans don already begin dey rep dia team ahead of di opening match wey go see Italy face Turkey. Some of dem wear dia Jersey and paint dia face wit dia national team colours
Tori be say Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli go sing di iconic 'Nessun Dorma' song, dem bin use am as di official anthem of Italia '90.
Oda artist wey go perform na Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge, dem go perform di official song of di tournament, 'We Are The People'.
Italy vs Turkey
Di lines for di two teams don already comot and dis na how di two teams go start for dia Group a opening match.
Italy
21 G Donnarumma
24 Florenzi
19 Bonucci
3 Chiellini
4 Spinazzola
18 Barella
8 Jorginho
5 Locatelli
11 Berardi
17 Immobile
10 Insigne
Substitutes
1 Sirigu
2 Di Lorenzo
9 Belotti
12 Pessina
13 Emerson
14 Chiesa
15 Acerbi
16 Cristante
20 Bernardeschi
22 Raspadori
23 Bastoni
26 Meret
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Turkey
23 Çakir
2 Zeki Çelik
3 Demiral
4 Söyüncü
13 Meras
5Yokuslu
9 Karaman
6 Tufan
11 Yazici
10 Calhanoglu
17 Yilmaz
Substitutes
1 Günok
7 Ünder
8 Tokoz
12 Bayindir
14 Antalyali
15 Kabak
16 Ünal
19 Kökcü
21Kahveci
22 Ayhan
25 Müldür
26 Dervisoglu