UEFA Champions League: Kudus becomes first Ghanaian to score in 3 successive games

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal for Ajax as the Dutch giants succumbed to a humiliating 6-1 defeat to SSC Napoli on matchday three of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.



Mohammed Kudus' goal on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, has now made him the first Ghanaian player to have scored in three successive games in the history of the UEFA Champions League.



The 22-year-old midfielder scored his first Champions League goal against Rangers and then stunned Liverpool at Anfield with a screamer before adding his third in the defeat against Napoli.



Mohammed Kudus has scored 8 goals in 12 games in the ongoing 2022/2023 European football season.



He joined Ajax ahead of the 2019/2020 season as the record Eredivisie champions paid a transfer fee of 9 million Euros to Danish football team Nordsjaelland.



Ajax's 6-1 defeat to Napoli at home was their heaviest defeat since the 1964 football season.