UEFA Champions League: Edmund Addo dominant as FC Sheriff reach play-off stage

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo was in action for FC Sheriff in their 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday to help the Moldovan giants progress to the play-off of the UEFA Champions League.



This was his fourth consecutive start of the season since making his move from FK Senica last month.



Addo was present in the middle of the park alongside teammate Sebastien Thill as the two pivots in a 4-2-3-1 system.



Notwithstanding, there was a tidy performance from Addo, who left it all on the field without putting a foot wrong.



He timed his tackles, contested for the balls, and provided quality passes into the attack.



Defender Danilo Arboleda gave FC Sheriff the only goal of the game in additional time of the first half.



He outjumped his opponents to meet the cross of Frank Castaneda to crush home the lead.



Red Star Belgrade was profligate in front as they wasted numerous scoring opportunities.



Sheriff held on to qualify 2-1 on aggregate after a spirited 1-1 performance in the first leg in Belgrade.



The Moldova club will meet either Poland giants Legia Warszawa or Dinamo Zagreb from Croatia for a place in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage.