UEFA Assist Team arrive in Ghana for Leadership Retreat Programme

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A team of experts from the UEFA Assist Programme have arrived in Ghana for a Leadership Retreat programme with the Ghana Football Association as part of the partnership between the two football organisations.



The four-member UEFA Assist team is led by Eva Pasquier, the Head of International Relations at UEFA and the UEFA Assist Programme.



Others include Fritz Schmid, a FIFA/UEFA Coach Educator and a Consultant on Strategic Planning and Technical Development, Kenny MacLeod, a Marketing Consultant who supports Federations to grow their commercial, media, digital marketing and Stewart Regan, a UEFA Consultant and former Scottish Football Association CEO.



The Programme is a very high-level Football Leadership and Management Programme designed specifically for Presidents, Executive Council Members and General Secretaries with focus on good governance, strategic planning and defining clear roles and responsibilities to deliver effective change. This programme usually takes place over five days on site.



During the first three (3) days, the UEFA Assist Team will undertake a detailed organisational review with the UEFA Assists Team of Experts meeting the Association’s key stakeholders (Situational Analysis).



The Situational Analysis started on Wednesday at the GFA Boardroom with the UEFA Team meeting various stakeholders including coaches (club & National teams), the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Prof. Mintah, Club administrators, the GFA President, the General Secretary and his Deputy, Alex Asante.



The Team also met the Referees Manager, the Head of Marketing and the Head of Communications, players, some academies, StarTimes Ghana and Heads of departments of the GFA.



The UEFA Team will continue the Situational Analysis on Thursday by meeting a number of media persons, coach of the senior national team, Chairpersons of Standing Committees and some football Administrators.



Over the last two (2) days, the President, the Executive Committee and the General Secretary will receive full feedback from this stakeholder analysis and will be helped to target the strategic priorities as well as the list of activities to be carried out in order to address possible issues and promote the development of football in the association.