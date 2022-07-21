UCL playoff: Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey features for Ludogorets in big win against Shamrock Rovers

Sports News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Terkpetey was in action for his Ludogorets outfit on Tuesday evening when the team recorded an important win against Shamrock Rovers.



After helping his team to finish last season as Champions of the Bulgarian club, the former Ghana U23 star is fighting with his teammates to qualify for the group stage of next season’s Uefa Champions League.



On Tuesday, the talented winger was named in the starting eleven of Ludogorets when the team played host to Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the playoffs.



Thanks to a fantastic first-half display from Ludogorets, the home team led 2-0 at the break thanks to a brace from Pieros Sotiriou.



During that 45 minutes, Bernard Terkpetey was a star in the attack of his team and caused all sorts of trouble.



With the hosts scoring again in the second half through Thiago, the team cruised to a 3-0 win against Shamrock Rovers at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the match day, the Ghanaian lasted 71 minutes before his place was taken by Kiril Despodov.



