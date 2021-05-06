UCL final: Man City vs Chelsea, see five tins you need to know about di Istanbul final

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Manchester City book dia place for di season Champions League final afta dem win dia semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.



And Chelsea go join Pep Guardiola side for Istanbul following dia victory against Spanish side Real Madrid.



Di blues beat Real 2-0 for Stamford Bridge to win di tie 3-1 on aggregate.



Dis season final of Europe ogbonge football competition go tough, City dey look to win dia first ever title and Chelsea dey look to add to di ones wey dem don win before.



Dis na everything you need to know.



When be di final?



Dem go play di final on Saturday 29 May. But Uefa neva announce di exact kick-off time, but most likely e fit 7pm GMT.



Where dem go play di final?



Di Champions League final go take place for Attaturk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul, Turkey.



Di 76,761-capacity stadium na im bin host di final between Liverpool and AC Milan for 2005, where di Premier League side overturn 3-0 half-time score to lift di trophy.



How to watch di final



As e don be throughout di tournament, na Supersports go broadcast di match live.



Dem go allow fans attend di final?



Tori be say, fans fit attend di final, although di final decision dey for di hands of Turkish officials.



UK ban on non-essential international travel go ends on May 17, but Covid-19 cases in Turkey still dey high.



Na all English final



Di two clubs wey reach dis season Uefa Champions League final come from English Premier League.



Manchester City don already enjoy cup success dis season under Pep Guardiola dem beat Tottenham 1-0 to clinch di Carabao cup for April and dem dey on course to win di league.



As for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel take charge of di club di tins don change for di Blues, dem don qualify for di final of di FA Cup and dey fourth position for league table



