U-20 Women's World Cup - We're are in a difficult group - Black Princesses manager Ben Fokuo

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesses head coach, Ben Fokuo has set sight on winning his opening game against USA in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.



Ghana, who are in Group D, will begin their tournament against the USA at the Estadio Alejandro Morera on August 11, 2022.



Fokuo believes beating USA will set the tone for a good tournament for the Ghanaians.



“My target is to win my first game against the USA. If you win the first game it gives you a lot of motivation,” he said as quoted by ghanasoccernet.com.



Ghana paired with USA, Japan and Netherlands in Group D of the tournament.



The manager admitted that the group is tough but his team is ready to compete.



“Looking at our group it is very difficult because of our opponents who are currently ahead of us. This is a new year and we know we can also compete and perform against them,” he said.



“We are really prepared to face our opponents. All the countries are strong and tough so we have to work hard," he added.



The U-20 Women's World Cup will kick start on August 10, to August 31, 2022.





