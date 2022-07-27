U-20 Women's World Cup: My target is to win my first game against USA - Black Princesses coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses head coach Ben Fokuo has set sights on winning his first game against USA at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.



Ghana will play USA in their opening game at the Estadio Alejandro Morera on August 11, before they take on the Netherlands and Japan in the other Group D matches.



The 2022 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup is scheduled to be staged in Costa Rica from Wednesday, August 10 to Sunday, August 28, 2022.



"Looking at our group, it is very difficult because of our opponents who are currently ahead of us. This is a new year and we know we can also compete and perform against them," coach Fokuo told Happy FM.



“We are really prepared to face our opponents. All the countries are strong and tough so we have to work hard.



He added: "My target is to win my first game against USA. If you win the first game it gives you a lot of motivation."



Coach Ben Fokuo and his team departed the country on Wednesday morning and will face the France National U-20 side on Friday, July 29 as part of preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.



Ghana will be making a record 6th straight appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Costa Rica in August this year.